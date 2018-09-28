Historical society in talks to buy Mission building

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society announced late Friday that is has signed a purchase and sale agreement with the Maine Seacoast Mission to buy its headquarters on West Street, which was built in 1867 as a 14,000-square-foot summer “cottage.”

The Historical Society would use it as its headquarters and a museum.

The purchase price is not being disclosed at this time, said Earl Brechlin, a member of the Historical Society’s board. He said the purchase would include the Mission’s entire 2.9-acre waterfront lot.

When the Mission put the property on the market 15 months ago, the asking price was $6.3 million. The price was lowered to $4.5 million this past July, but that did not include the eastern third of the lot, which the Mission said it was open to selling separately.

The building and land are assessed for tax purposes at $5.37 million.

The Mission’s headquarters, originally called La Rochelle and now known as the Colket Center, was donated to the Mission by Tristan and Ruth Colket in 1972.

Brechlin said that if the sale goes through later this fall, the Historical Society would move from its current location on Ledgelawn Avenue into the much larger West Street building. He said that could happen as early as next spring.

Brechlin described the possible acquisition of La Rochelle as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to preserve one of the last remaining ‘cottages’ from the community’s Golden Age.”

Historical Society board member Kim Swan said in a press release that the Society will be “reaching out to major donors in the coming weeks as well as investigating to make sure there are no legal or regulatory roadblocks to the preservation and use of the property.”

Seacoast Mission President Scott Planting said he is pleased that the two organizations have been able to sign a purchase and sale agreement.

“The future of La Rochelle as a museum and repository of Bar Harbor’s history is a great role for this beautiful building,” he said.

“The Historical Society news is welcome and promising. This is still a work in progress. We remain optimistic.”

Earlier this year, the Historical Society bought a vacant lot on Cottage Street as a possible site for a new museum and headquarters and has requested an amendment to the town’s Land Use Ordinance to allow that use of the property. A vote on that amendment could not occur until next year’s town meeting, which is in June.

Asked if the Historical Society would sell the Cottage Street property if the La Rochelle sale goes through, Brechlin said he couldn’t speak for the board, but he said the Society would not need three pieces of property – including the Ledgelawn building – in downtown Bar Harbor.

“We owed it to our membership to explore the Mission possibility when it arose,” he said.

The Seacoast Mission decided to sell its West Street property to provide more money for its programs and services, which include “healthcare for fishermen…food for families and life-changing opportunities for kids.” Its ship, Sunbeam, is used to take “spiritual, health and youth development programs” to several outer islands.

The Mission announced in February that it plans to move its administrative offices to a building soon to be constructed Northeast Harbor by Mount Desert 365, the non-profit organization created to promote economic revitalization.