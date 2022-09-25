Historical discovery made at Mira Monte Inn

BAR HARBOR — When Cheryl and Bruce Ueno pulled into the driveway of the Mira Monte Inn for the first time, Cheryl instinctively grabbed her husband’s hand, overcome with a sense she had just laid eyes on their new home. “I feel it too,” he said, assuring her intuition.

Unbeknownst to the Uenos, who moved to Bar Harbor from California in 2019, the bed and breakfast on 69 Mount Desert St. held an archive of forgotten history they would soon uncover.

“In 1884, James G. Blaine was running for president, and he was doing it from this house,” Bruce said.

The Gilded Age politician is seldom mentioned in textbooks but he played a pivotal role in representing Maine at the federal level throughout the latter half of the 19th century.

James Gillespie Blaine’s long career in The Pine Tree State started in 1854 as editor and co-owner of the Kennebec Journal. He sharpened his political instincts serving in the Maine Legislature from 1858 until his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1862.

From 1869 to 1875, Blaine acted as Speaker of the House, and served Maine in the U.S. Senate from 1876 to 1881.

Although his first two efforts to gain the Republican nomination for president were unsuccessful in 1876 and 1880, then President Elect James A. Garfield offered Blaine the position of secretary of state. After his first term as secretary, he finally gained the nomination in 1884.

And the Mira Monte Inn, then referred to as Ash Cottage, served as headquarters during Blaine’s presidential campaign bid. Historian Brian Armstrong, who Bruce joked came with the property, revealed these findings while doing research for his book, “A History Lover’s Guide to Bar Harbor.”’

Armstrong pored over a list of every Bar Harbor clipping dating back to the 1880s through the website www.newspaperarchive.com.

“Newspapers, especially in that era, are a wonderful resource because they would talk about everything that took place in the town,” Armstrong said. “They’d say who stayed where and when people left. There was all kinds of detailed stuff about people’s lives.”

Because Blaine was a public figure – and a presidential nominee at that – nearly every movement was tracked and published, which is how Armstrong discovered Blaine was staying at Ash Cottage.

A New York Times article dated Aug. 3, 1884, on Blaine’s stay at the cottage reports, “Running through Bar Harbor from east to west about a quarter of a mile from the shore, is Mount Desert-street. Just beyond Lynam’s, a cozy hotel favored by Philadelphians, stands a cottage that is just now occupied by one of the most prominent families in America… with its piazza screened by a red and white striped awning cloth, is the campaign home of Mr. James G Blaine.”

Bruce said Armstrong gave him the impetus to search for photo documentation of Blaine’s stay at Mira Monte.

“I was about to give up ever finding a tangible link between Blaine and this property, but I was able to find this from an auction site,” said Bruce, pointing to a print of Frank Leslie’s illustrated news from August 1884 depicting Blaine riding a buckboard with an inset of the house captioned “Blaine’s Cottage.”

The profile of the house is rendered as it appeared when it was first built more than 130 years ago, but it is still recognizable with its distinctive stacked bay windows and turret-like dormer.

“I thought, oh my god, that’s our house,” Bruce said.

Ultimately, Blaine, nicknamed the “The Plumed Knight,” for his hand in preserving the Union and holding southern rebels to account, lost the presidential race to Grover Cleveland. Even though his campaign was marred by allegations of corruption and last-minute scandals, he only lost the popular vote by one quarter of a percentage point.

To see the clipping of “Blaine’s Cottage” in the flesh, Bruce and Cheryl have a “history wall” where their collection of bygone illustrations and photographs hang just beyond the front door of the inn.

Some of these pictures show the original Ash Cottage in its former glory, others are portraits of the people that once resided within, but they all play a part in telling the broader story of the Mira Monte Inn.