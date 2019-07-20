Historic church to be restored

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Last year, the Southwest Harbor Historical Society purchased the Manset Meetinghouse, which before it closed had been one of the oldest churches in continuous use on Mount Desert Island.

The historic building is now the organization’s headquarters, which they plan to use for public events and historic displays.

First, though, the nearly-200-year-old building will need some work.

“We didn’t want to put too many displays in now because we’ll have to take them out to paint it,” said Aimee Williams, a member of the historical society’s board.

On Sunday, the group held a kickoff event for their campaign to raise $300,000 for renovations and improvements to the building.

Such improvements would include straightening and strengthening the steeple, reinforcing the ornate windows, painting the church space, updating the archive room, installing outdoor lighting, a new sign and historical displays for the public.

Visit swhhs.org