Tuesday - Jul 21, 2020

Hiring student helper a ‘win-win’

July 20, 2020 by on News

MOUNT DESERT — For the third year in a row, the town has engaged the services of a Mount Desert Island High School student as a summer helper in the Public Works Department.

The student and his job coach will be paid with federal and state funds through the Maine Department of Labor’s Bureau of Rehabilitation Services.

“I anticipate having him mow the lawn at the highway garage and help keep the areas around the dumpsters neat and clean, both tasks done under the guidance of his job coach,” Public Works Director Tony Smith said in a memo to Town Manager Durlin Lunt.

The Board of Selectmen voted July 6 to retain the services of the student helper.

“It’s good for the student and good for some of the full-time employees, as well,” Smith told the selectmen. “It’s a win-win.”

Selectman Wendy Littlefield described it as “an amazing thing.”

“We’ve done it in the past, and it has worked wonderfully for the town and the workers.”

