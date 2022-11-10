Hinckley launches student loan program 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Hinckley Yacht Services and The Landing School have announced the expansion of their ongoing partnership to increase both creative recruitment into the marine industry as well as educational programs that support employee retention and career development opportunities for existing employees.

Hinckley currently employs 60 people at its Southwest Harbor Service Center, and another 200 at its manufacturing facility in Trenton. The company intends to increase its workforce in the state by at least 10-15 percent in the next year and is committed to supporting regional workforce development and the marine trade schools in New England. To that end, the company has launched the Hinckley Yachts Student Loan Assistance Program, an employer-paid student loan program for employees graduating from postsecondary school technical trade programs.

The program will help employees repay student loan debt incurred for postsecondary school technical trades programs such as those offered by The Landing School. Eligible employees include full-time employees who have graduated from a postsecondary technical/trade program within 12 months of the date the employee first applies for assistance under this policy. New employees start receiving payments after three months of continuous employment with Hinckley.

“We are very committed to developing the talents of our existing team members and recruiting new talent to the industry,” says Geoff Berger, CEO of The Hinckley Co. “The HYSLAP program will support both efforts, as do all our managers and team leaders on an ongoing basis by training and teaching our time-honored methods on the job. HYSLAP was also developed working in close partnership with Maine’s The Landing School, one of the top marine trade schools in the country.”

The Landing School has programs in wooden boat building, composite boat building, marine systems and yacht design. While many students come to the school directly from high school in search of an associate degree and to begin new careers, an even larger percentage are recent college graduates or “career changers.”

“We are pleased to continue the decades-long partnership with Hinckley Yachts,” says Sean Fawcett, president of The Landing School. “Over the years, numerous Landing School graduates have established significant and rewarding careers at Hinckley, and this recent collaboration through the HYSLAP program is testament to the value that premier boat building and service companies such as Hinckley place on effective and relevant education.”

The Hinckley Co., founded in 1928 to build and care for the boats of the local lobstermen, has been in continuous operation building such classics as the Bermuda 40 and the picnic boat. Today, Hinckley builds carbon/epoxy jetboats and sailboats from 29 to 55 feet and supports its owners and other yachtsmen with its network of service yards from Maine to Florida.