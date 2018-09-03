Hiker lifted off mountain by Forest Service helicopter

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — An injured woman was lifted off Dorr Mountain Monday morning at the end of a rope suspended from a Maine Forest Service helicopter, officials said. She was securely attached to a sling at the end of the rope, and accompanied in the open-air flight by a forest ranger. The technique, called a “short-haul rescue,” is common for the Forest Service crew, but is not often used in Acadia.

The woman and her family were hiking the Ladder Trail up Dorr in the early morning when she was injured. The family called 911 just after 7 a.m. Working with Acadia National Park to coordinate the rescue, the Bar Harbor Fire Department sent an ambulance to the trailhead near The Tarn on Route 3, according to Bar Harbor Assistant Fire Chief John Lennon.

Firefighters Molly Hillman and John Zumwalt hiked the trail and began treating the woman. A crew from MDI Search and Rescue arrived on the cliff. Together, “they determined a short-haul was the best thing to do,” Lennon said.

The Forest Service helicopter arrived from Old Town at 10:06 a.m., according to reports. The whole crew rides inside until they arrive at a landing zone near the rescue site, in this case the town athletic fields, where the ranger who will ride with the patient sets up the sling and ropes for himself and the patient. He was lifted off the ball field at 10:18.

The helicopter returned to the athletic fields at 10:47 a.m., and the patient was taken to MDI Hospital in an ambulance.