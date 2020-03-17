Tuesday - Mar 17, 2020

High school pilots remote learning 

March 17, 2020 by on Education, News

BAR HARBOR —With in-person classes cancelled until at least March 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mount Desert Island High School will pilot a remote learning platform tomorrow (Wednesday). 

The platform is to be piloted for freshmen at 9 a.m., for sophomores at 10 a.m., with juniors at 11 a.m. and with seniors at noon. 

Afterward, school officials will evaluate the pilot and plan the next steps. 

The goal is to “prevent a learning slide, hold the course and keep classes moving forward,” Principal Matt Haney and Dean of Curriculum Julie Keblinsky said in an email to parents and students. 

 

 

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]
