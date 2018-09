BAR HARBOR — As of Monday, 557 students were enrolled at Mount Desert Island High School, the most since 2008. The enrollment figure last fall was 543.

Thirty-seven percent of this year’s students live in Bar Harbor. About 25 percent live off of Mount Desert Island, which means their towns pay tuition for them to attend MDI High.

Principal Matt Haney said the school has three exchange students, one each from Denmark, the Dominican Republic and Paraguay, and one is expected soon from Thailand.