High School considers bond for renovations

BAR HARBOR — Attorneys for Mount Desert Island High School have suggested next June 13 as a preliminary “placeholder” date for an island-wide vote on the issuance of bonds to finance construction of major renovations at the school.

The amount of the bond has not yet been determined. But in April, the architectural firm the school hired to plan the improvements said it would cost about $23.7 million to add a second story to the library, reconfigure the science labs, create a new main entrance and make associated changes.

“That’s obviously a lot of money, and it also is a tremendous investment in our students and community as we work on bringing this 1960s-era building into the 21st century,” Principal Matt Haney said at the time.

“The renovation will make the classrooms more flexible and open to creative learning, the library both more functional as a media center and a gathering place, and the entrance will communicate a sense of welcome that our current structure does not.”

Discussion of a bond vote was part of a Sept. 22 memo on “Renovation Project: Legal Requirements and Timeline,” from two attorneys at the Portland firm of Drummond Woodsum to school Superintendent Mike Zboray.

Citing state law, they wrote, “The [high school] Board of Trustees is generally authorized to issue renovation bonds without voter approval. Nonetheless, it is our understanding that the cost of the project may exceed $20 million, and so the [school] district intends to submit the project financing to a referendum vote.”

The projected start date for construction is June 2024.

PFAS fix works ‘brilliantly’

Earlier this year, high levels of PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” were found in the high school’s water. The water fountains were shut off and bottled water was brought in.

Norlen’s Water Treatment was brought in to install a carbon filtering system. The state is paying the nearly $30,000 cost.

“The PFAS filtration system is fully installed and is working brilliantly,” Haney said last Friday. Two separate follow-up tests have confirmed that the water on this side of the filters is well below any identified safety threshold.

“We did have a recent test that indicated a small amount of lead in the water coming from one sink, which has been mitigated by a filter at the specific site.”