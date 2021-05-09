Hewlett joins Maine Seacoast Mission

CHERRYFIELD — Maine Seacoast Mission has added Dakin Hewlett as manager for the EdGE (Ed Greaves Education) Journey program based out of the Mission Downeast Campus in Cherryfield. This program is an Emanuel and Pauline A. Lerner Foundation Aspirations Incubator grantee that focuses on mentoring, supporting and working alongside youth and their families, providing leadership and travel opportunities as well as community involvement.

Prior to joining the Mission, Hewlett served as Delaware Nature Society’s watershed education coordinator where she developed and implemented two youth programs that provided mentoring, career skill development, outdoor activities and community engagement.

Mission Downeast Director Melvin D. Adams III said, “I’m excited to welcome Dakin to the Downeast Campus team. Her passion for engaging youth voices in the work, supporting youth and collaborating with communities to increase youth aspirations and success is clear. She is dedicated to learn about history, culture and place in which she works.”

“I’m excited to join the dedicated team at Maine Seacoast Mission and to be a part of the organization’s commitment to serving Downeast communities,” Hewlett said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to engage students and their families through Journey and look forward to continuing the long-term investment in building relationships and activating voices of youth leaders in the community.”

Since 1905, the Maine Seacoast Mission has supported communities in some of Maine’s most isolated villages and islands. The Mission connects people to each other, to education, to food and to wellness.

To learn more about the EdGE Journey program, visit www.seacoastmission.org/what-we-do/student-pathways/journey.