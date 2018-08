TRENTON — Goose Cove Road is closed to through traffic Monday, Aug. 20, for clean-up and repair work on the shoulders and drainage ditches. The road is expected to be open to all traffic Tuesday.

Town Clerk Carol Walsh said the work was originally planned for one day last week, without the road being closed.

“But the cars were speeding across there so fast that it was dangerous,” she said. “It’s too bad the commuters have to speed and not obey the speed limit. Then we wouldn’t have to close it.”