Help for Mainers with health insurance worries

Mainers who are uninsured, who recently lost job-based insurance or had a change in income may be newly eligible for free or low-cost health coverage through MaineCare or the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Ann Woloson, executive director of Consumers for Affordable Health Care, urges Mainers who are facing changes in their economic situation and worried about health insurance to reach out for assistance. “Mainers losing their employer-based health coverage should act quickly, since some options are time limited, ” said Woloson, who added that “people can apply for MaineCare any time, but a special enrollment period to get a Marketplace plan is only available for 60 days before the loss of job-based insurance and 60 days after the loss of coverage.”

Eligibility for MaineCare or help with premiums for coverage through the Marketplace varies depending on family makeup and size and your income. For more information about coverage options, including MaineCare, visit CoverME.gov.

People who have questions or need help understanding options can call Consumers for Affordable Health Care tollfree at 1-800-965-7476 for free, confidential assistance.