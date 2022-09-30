Hedge fund would be the majority owner of trash plant under agreement 

HAMPDEN — Investment firm Revere Capital Advisors would be the majority owner of a new company poised to take over the now-shuttered trash plant in Hampden, the Municipal Review Committee reported in a Sept. 26 letter updating its membership about the sale of the property.

The nonprofit MRC represents the solid waste needs of 115 Maine municipalities. Hancock County towns include Amherst, Aurora, Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Bucksport, Castine, Cranberry Isles, Dedham, Franklin, Great Pond, Frenchboro, Mariaville, Mount Desert, Osborn, Otis, Sedgwick, Sorrento, Southwest Harbor, Sullivan, Surry, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Trenton and Waltham.

“The term sheet specifies that Revere will acquire a controlling interest in Municipal Waste Solutions LLC, with the MRC retaining minority ownership,” according to the MRC letter. “As the majority owner, Revere will supply the financial capital needed to reopen the facility while the MRC’s minority stake will provide it with a seat at the table. MRC will continue to own the land beneath the facility and receive lease payments. MRC will also receive a per-ton fee for providing certain management services to the plant and Municipal Waste Solutions.”

During a special meeting this week, board of directors’ members voted to accept the proposed terms negotiated with Revere. That includes an expectation of a financial closing by Nov. 10. The exclusivity period with Revere has been extended an additional 45 days to that date to allow Revere to complete the legal documentation for the creation of Municipal Waste Solutions LLC, the new owner of the Hampden facility.

“The additional time agreed to today is necessary to finalize legal documentation, to allow Revere to complete its due diligence and to work with facility operators and project managers on the details of a financial and operating plan to implement the profitability improvement program (PIP) and biogas upgrade to restart the facility and operate it profitably,” according to the letter.

The MRC will be notifying member communities in writing about the proposed transaction and the process.

“We are encouraged by Revere’s continued interest in this project and significant efforts to bring it to completion,” the letter states.