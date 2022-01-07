Heckman named Trenton fire chief

TRENTON — Steve Heckman, the town’s deputy fire chief, assumed the role as fire chief for the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department effective Jan. 1.

Steve Corson, who has been the department’s chief for the last seven years, revealed the fire department’s recommendation for his replacement at the town’s Select Board meeting on Dec. 28 and submitted his letter of resignation.

Corson read a statement at the meeting, where he noted the support he has received from the community over the years.

“I served to the best of my ability as fire chief in the community I grew up in,” Corson said. “I care for members of the Fire Department as family and I think they do the same for me.”

Heckman will finish Corson’s term as chief until the end of the town’s fiscal year, when the Select Board will appoint a chief for a full, one-year term.

Heckman told the Islander he was feeling a mix of emotions about the appointment.

“[I’m] humbled that the fire company has put trust in me and faith in me,” he said.

Heckman has been with the department for 15 years and has served as deputy chief throughout Corson’s tenure as chief. A new deputy chief will be appointed by Heckman.

He shared that he has served under three chiefs throughout his time with the department and that each had a “pride and passion” for the department and the community.

“And I’m going to do my best to do the exact same thing that they have done in taking care of the community in the best way that I can.”

Heckman noted the appointment is somewhat overwhelming, but he is up for the challenge.