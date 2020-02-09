Hearing set on solar moratorium

TRENTON — A proposed six-month moratorium on ground-mounted solar panel arrays in Trenton will be the subject of a public hearing Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

The town’s Land Use Ordinance does not currently address the installation of solar arrays. So, the Board of Selectmen has proposed a moratorium (also known as a temporary prohibition of activity) to give the Planning Board time to develop “definitions and placement criteria.” Following the public hearing, the selectmen could schedule a special town meeting for a vote on the moratorium.

The Planning Board requested a moratorium after someone applied for a permit to erect a solar array on a Route 3 property. The board put the application on hold because of the lack of regulatory guidelines.

“We felt we really couldn’t address the issues on solar without having an ordinance on it; there were no clear definitions,” Planning Board Chairman John Whetstone said.

“We are totally in favor of doing solar in Trenton, but we want to do it right. We want to take the time necessary to write an ordinance…so that everybody is well served.”

In the meantime, Whetstone said, the person who wanted to erect the solar array in Trenton has applied for a permit in Bar Harbor, instead.