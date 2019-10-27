Hearing set on rewrite of committee ordinance

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council will hold a public hearing Nov. 19 on a move to repeal and replace the town’s ordinance governing boards, committees and commissions.

The ordinance is Chapter 31 in the municipal code, though the membership and responsibilities of the Design Review Board and Marine Resources Committee are spelled out elsewhere in the code.

Last May, the council appointed subcommittee, made up of Councilors Erin Cough and Matt Hochman and Town Manager Cornell Knight, to review the town’s boards and committees. Their work included the ordinance as well as a separate board and committee handbook document. The council approved revisions to the handbook in September, but the ordinance change requires a public hearing and vote.

In the new language for the ordinance, the Parking & Traffic Committee will be dissolved, to have its work continued by town staff. The Communications and Technology Task Force will become a standing committee.

Though earlier drafts proposed merging the Marine Resources Committee and the Conservation Committee into a new committee of seven described by Cough as “one large conservation group that also does shellfish licensing,” that change is not in the current draft.

Since Cough and Hochman started working on the handbook, a citizen initiative was passed in June requiring that only registered Bar Harbor voters can be voting members of committees.

To avoid confusion and correct a drafting error, attorneys recommended that the council “repeal and revise Chapter 31” of the municipal code to align with the newly passed amendment.

“Some committees have language about members not being local residents,” Hochman acknowledged. For example, he said, “Parks and Recreation says they’ll have a member from the YMCA.”

In that case, Hochman said, “that person is still on the committee; they just can’t vote,” he said.

According to Town Attorney Ed Bearor, no one will be stripped of the voting rights they had when they were appointed to the committee. The status of non-voting committee members will begin as new members are appointed, or current members’ terms expire.