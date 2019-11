SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Nursing Association (MDNA) will host an informational session called “Healthy at Home” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

This session is designed for everything from people taking care of an elderly parent or spouse, to those who might need to borrow medical equipment, or to learn about MDNA’s services.

Contact 244-7065.