Healthy Acadia efforts supported

ELLSWORTH — Machias Savings Bank has donated $6,000 to Healthy Acadia to support healthy food systems, Diabetes Prevention programming, and Cancer Patient Navigation in select areas of Washington County. This gift will help ensure that all community members, regardless of income, have access to high quality healthy food, that those with pre-diabetes are able to improve their overall health and to prevent type 2 diabetes and that those navigating a cancer diagnosis have access to support and needed resources along their journey.

“Machias Savings Bank is dedicated to improving the quality of life and well-being in our communities. Partnerships like this one help us to do just that,” said Melissa Moffett Denbow, Machias Savings Bank’s Vice President of Corporate Giving & Community Relations, “We are amazed by all of Healthy Acadia’s programs and the impact they have in Washington and Hancock counties.”