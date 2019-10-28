Healthy Acadia advisory council

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia’s Advisory Council will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the nonprofit office space at 24 Church St. in Ellsworth. Lunch is provided.

The Advisory Council helps the organization identify emerging health priorities and focus efforts on high-impact community health improvement in Washington and Hancock counties.

Advisory Council meetings are an opportunity for community members and partners to share current efforts, interests, needs and perspectives related to community health, to learn more about Healthy Acadia’s work in the region and to collaboratively plan for the future. The group meets twice a year and is open to the public. It represents a broad cross section of Hancock and Washington County communities.

Networking and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon, when the meeting will begin. Connection by video and/or telephone conference will be available upon request.

Registration is required by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Contact Darlene Megno at 255-3741 or Darlene.Megno@HealthyAcadia.org.Visit healthyacadia.org.