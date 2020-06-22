Substance use workshop series  

ELLSWORTH – Healthy Acadia will offer a free, four-day workshop designed to help teens talk with peers about substance use. “Sidekicks” is an interactive program supported by Maine Prevention Services thathelps youth gain the skills to have respectful conversations about tobacco use and risky behaviors. The workshop will be offered online via Zoom, June 23-26, from 3–4 p.m. each day.

The workshop is free and open to any seventh, eighth or ninth grade student in Washington and Hancock counties. Participants will explore and practice conversation skills such as looking for change talk, ambivalence, active listening, reflective statements and using open–ended questions. These skills are highly transferable and can be used throughout their lives.

Each participant will receive a $20 gift certificate to a local business of their choice after completing the workshop. Space is limited. To register, email [email protected].