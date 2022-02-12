Regency hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic Feb. 19

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital is offering a COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic in the lobby of the Bar Harbor Regency by appointment on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. The first 50 attendees will have the opportunity to take home a gently used flat screen TV courtesy of the Bar Harbor Regency.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for first, second, third and booster doses will be available. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently authorized for children ages 5-17.

Adults aged 12-plus are eligible for booster shots five months after an initial series of Pfizer/Moderna or two months after an initial dose of Johnson & Johnson. Participants who plan to receive their first dose at the Regency will need to arrange for follow-up doses at another location.

Visit www.mdihospital.org/covid-19-vaccine to sign up or for more information.