MDI Hospital receives grant from Northeast Delta Dental Foundation

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital has received a $22,434 grant from the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation, which will support the acquisition of two Airflow Prophylaxis Master Premium units for the Community Dental Center in Southwest Harbor.

The new units will incorporate guided biofilm (plaque) therapy into the practice. The Airflow Prophylaxis Master removes biofilm above and below the gumline, before it triggers an immune response. Its technology also allows the dental practitioner to make biofilm visible to each patient before removal. This allows the practitioner to suggest ways to improve home care and to help inform patients about oral bacteria, how biofilm sets in and how oral health impacts overall health.

With this grant support, the Community Dental Center will become the first dental office on MDI to implement this technology. One of the new units will include a self-contained cart with an independent water supply system, allowing greater maneuverability within the clinic as well as portability for use in community outreach programs, such as in nursing homes and schools.

Founded in 2014, the Community Dental Center is MDI’s first and only nonprofit dental clinic. As a full-service oral health practice with a staff of seven, the center’s services include preventive cleanings, extractions and implants, restorations and fillings, root canals, emergency treatment and oral surgery. The center also offers pediatric dentistry, sealants, fluoride treatments, tooth whitening and removable prosthetics.

Dr. Jane Ogembo has served as the center’s dentist since 2019. Having grown up in a small village in rural western Kenya, she understands how challenging it can be for residents in isolated areas to receive essential care.