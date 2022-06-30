MDI Hospital cuts ribbon on new MRI wing

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital will have a memorial dedication and ribbon cutting of the Lani K. Naihe & Luzvie E. Estacio Memorial MRI Wing on Friday, July 8, from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The unit is named in memory of two hospital colleagues who were lost last year to glioblastoma. More than 130 MDI Hospital employees contributed $42,596 in support of the project.

“In each of their careers at MDI Hospital, Lani and Luzvie made a tremendous impact on the lives of everyone they encountered, fully embodying each of the hospital’s values,” said Chrissi Maguire, MDI Hospital president and CEO. “Both of these amazing women made possible the innovative, compassionate care that is provided to MDI Hospital patients and the island community every day.”

This addition puts lifesaving technology within reach for the Downeast region. MRI is important for the detection of cancers, including brain cancers. The new unit also expands MDI Hospital’s range of diagnostic capabilities, which now include prostate, TMJ, abdomen, pelvis, dynamic liver and thoracic.

The hospital broke ground on the project in 2021, with first patients seen last fall.

According to hospital staff, the new Ambition MRI features near-silent technology, faster scan times and a far greener footprint than traditional MRI. It also better serves patients who may experience claustrophobia or anxiety with a 70-inch-wide bore scanner and patient-adjustable lighting, image projections and soundscapes.

In addition to the hospital employees who contributed to the project, major donors include Dick Wolf, the Davis Family Foundation, First National Bank, Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Winthrop, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, Bangor Savings Bank, Donna Karlson and Arthur Greif, Art and Debi Blank, Chrissi Maguire and Dr. Robert Weiss.

Due to COVID-19 precautions in place in the MRI Wing, event attendance will be limited. Those interested in learning more may email [email protected].