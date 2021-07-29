Maine to follow CDC recommendations for indoor face coverings

AUGUSTA — The Mills Administration announced yesterday that Maine will follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated face covering guidance.

The newest guidance recommends that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in indoor, public settings in areas with “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission and that all teachers, staff and students in K-12 schools wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission level.

According to the U.S. CDC, York and Piscataquis counties have “substantial” levels of community transmission at this time. Maine’s other 14 counties currently have “moderate” levels of community transmission and are not subject to the first recommendation. The U.S. CDC determines level of community transmission based on the number of cases in the last seven days per 100,000 people and the percentage of tests in the last seven days that have a positive result.

With Maine’s recent approach to COVID-19-related policy and the expiration of the state of civil emergency, these updates are recommendations, not requirements.

The Governor and Maine health officials urge Maine people to get vaccinated as the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“As a result of their willingness to roll up their sleeves, 72 percent of eligible Maine people have been fully vaccinated – one of the best rates in the country. This has helped us keep our rates of COVID low compared to the rest of the nation, but the Delta variant remains a threat that we want to keep at bay as much as possible,” said Gov. Janet Mills. “The most effective way to do that is to get vaccinated. We continue to strongly urge all people to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities by getting your shot. In the meantime, we recommend that Maine people follow the U.S. CDC’s updated public health recommendations.”

COVID-19 vaccine remains widely available across the state. To find a vaccination location, go to www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.