Local organizations get grant 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families in the community face increased hardship. Hunger and poverty, already at unacceptable levels, are affecting children at an alarming rate, and the hunger that kids face today has the power to impact the rest of their lives.

Common Good Soup Kitchen and West Side Food Pantry are working to make sure families get the food they need. They have received $10,000 in grant funding from Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign to expand their reach to feed more local children and families.

“No child in our community should have to struggle with an empty stomach or stress about when they will eat again. This grant will help us reach more kids with the food they need to grow up healthy, educated and strong,” said Common Good Soup Kitchen’s Executive Director Laurie Ward.

Tom Nelson, CEO and president of Share Our Strength, is a summer resident in Southwest Harbor. “Share Our Strength is honored to support the work of these two organizations and their dedicated volunteers. The children and families in our community who are struggling with hunger are well served by Common Good Soup Kitchen and West Side Food Pantry,” he said.