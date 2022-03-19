Healthy Acadia offers COVID-19 vaccination promotion incentives 

ELLSWORTH — Through an initiative funded by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Program, Healthy Acadia has two incentive opportunities this spring for area residents to promote COVID-19 vaccination.

Now through June, the community health organization invites individuals ages 5 years and older who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and reside in Hancock County or Washington County to share their story. Send Healthy Acadia a 30- to 60-second video or share a story in writing (150 words or less) via text or email. For every video or story submitted, Healthy Acadia will award a $25 stipend, up to a maximum of five paid submissions per person, while funding lasts.

Submit a video or narrative by email or text to Nina Duggan at [email protected] For more information, call 271-6023.

In addition, now through June, Healthy Acadia invites individuals ages 5 years and older who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and reside in Hancock County or Washington County to enter for a chance to win a $50 gift card to a local business of the winner’s choice. In line with Healthy Acadia’s mission, gift cards cannot be issued for businesses that exclusively sell products that contain alcohol, tobacco and/or marijuana. One gift card per county will be awarded each month to eligible individuals who enter to win.

The monthly drawing will run through June 2022. To enter, go to www.bit.ly/cv19-vax-me.