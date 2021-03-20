Faculty members appointed to endowed chairs at JAX 

BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory has appointed three faculty members to endowed chairs advancing research for Alzheimer’s disease, addiction, cancer and computational biology.

Gregory Carter, Ph.D. has been appointed to The Bernard and Lusia Milch Endowed Chair and Elissa Chesler, Ph.D. has been appointed to The Ann Watson Symington Chair in Addiction Research, comprising two newly established endowed chairs at the Laboratory. Roel Verhaak, Ph.D. has been appointed to The Florine Deschenes Roux Chair for Genomics and Computational Biology.

In addition to providing an important source of permanent funding for research, named and endowed faculty positions enable the lab to recruit, retain and support the best scientists in the world.

Read more about these scientists and their endowed positions under the News tab at www.jax.org.