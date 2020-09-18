Drive-thru flu shots offered

ELLSWORTH AND BLUE HILL— In a year when flu shots are extremely important, Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast hospitals are making it easy to get vaccinated.

Drive-thru flu shots will be offered:

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m.

Blue Hill Hospital, 57 Water Street, Blue Hill

Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to noon

Blue Hill Hospital, 57 Water Street, Blue Hill

Maine Coast Hospital, 50 Union Street, Ellsworth

Northern Light Primary Care, 102 Court Street, Castine

Deer Isle-Stonington High School, Deer Isle

Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to noon

Blue Hill Hospital, 57 Water Street, Blue Hill

Maine Coast Hospital, 50 Union Street, Ellsworth

“The Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics are available to ALL in our community. You don’t have to be our patient to participate,” shares Mike Murnik, senior physician executive, Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital. “To save time, patients can call ahead to pre-register, but it isn’t necessary. We can’t stress enough the importance to get your flu shot, continue to wear a mask in public, practice physical distancing and stay home when you are not feeling well.” If one of these scheduled clinics are not convenient, patients are encouraged to call their primary care provider’s office to set up a time that works for them.

For more information, or to pre-register, call 374-2311 for Blue Hill Hospital flu clinics and 664-7751 for Maine Coast Hospital flu clinics.

“We are encouraging all of our patients to get their vaccinations by the end of October,” explains Sheena Whittaker, senior physician executive, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital. “At Maine Coast Pediatric Care, we will offer vaccinations at well-child appointments already scheduled as well as same-day acute care visits. Families can always call us to schedule a flu shot, or even better, stop by one of our Saturday clinics.”