COVID-19: The Vaccine Chapter with JAX on Feb. 17

ELLSWORTH – The Jackson Laboratory and Ellsworth Public Library are collaborating to present an online program for the local community titled “COVID-19: The Vaccine Chapter” on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Jackson Lab President and CEO Edison Liu and Maine Cancer Genomics Initiative Medical Director Jens Rueter will be the speakers for this special event. They will discuss their views on the safety of the vaccine, its impact on the course of the pandemic and their predictions for 2021. Attendees are welcome to submit questions during the event. Representative Nicole Grohoski will moderate the discussion.

Liu is also the director of JAX’s NCI-designated Cancer Center. He joined The Jackson Laboratory from the Genome Institute of Singapore as its founding executive director, and chairman of the Health Sciences Authority (FDA equivalent) of Singapore. He was previously the scientific director of the National Cancer Institute’s Division of Clinical Sciences, where he led the intramural clinical translational science programs. Prior to this, Liu was professor of medicine, biochemistry, genetics and epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and its director for UNC’s Specialized Program of Research Excellence in Breast Cancer. His research focuses on the genomics of human breast cancer, uncovering new oncogenes, the dynamics of gene regulation in cancer biology and understanding the systems logic of cancer using breast cancer as the model system.

Rueter is the associate director for Regional Translational Partnerships at the lab’s Cancer Center. He joined the lab in August 2016. He has overseen the implementation of a unique precision medicine program that has enrolled physicians and patients statewide across multiple healthcare systems and established statewide genomic tumor boards. The MCGI team is working with several national precision oncology leaders with the goal of individualizing cancer treatments for individual patients and improving their outcomes.

Previously, Rueter was a hematologist/oncologist at EMMC Cancer Care and the medical director for EMMC Biobank and translational research in Brewer. After graduating from medical school in Berlin, Germany, he completed his residency in internal medicine at Tulane University and fellowship training in hematology/oncology at the University of Pennsylvania.

This online event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library’s website at ellsworthlibrary.net or call 667-6363.