COASTAL NEWS:

Saturday - Jan 22, 2022

Contact tracing suspended for schools with masking policies

January 21, 2022 by on Health, News

ELLSWORTH — Schools that have implemented a universal masking policy can suspend their contact tracing processes, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Jan. 12. 

Those processes, often carried out by school nurses and administration, determine who could have potentially been exposed to a COVID-positive student or staff member. Those “close contacts” are then advised to quarantine. 

Shah said that aspects of the omicron variant, such as its contagion (data shows it could be three times more contagious than delta, Shah noted), the quicker latency period and the majority of transmission happening a few days before symptoms begin and a few days after their onset, reduce the effectiveness of contact tracing.  

With the rapid spread, contact tracers can’t get to potential close contacts fast enough. 

Trying to “catch” omicron, Shah said, “is like trying to catch a bullet train on a bicycle.” 

He expressed the importance of keeping kids safely learning in person. 

“We want kids to be in school, but we want them to be in school safely,” Shah said, which is why only schools with universal masking policies can stop their contact tracing protocols.  

Shah said maintaining safety without contact tracing includes following safety guidance, such as getting students vaccinated and boosted. 

Rebecca Alley

Rebecca Alley

Reporter at The Ellsworth American
Rebecca is the Schoodic-area reporter and covers the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Lamoine, Sorrento, Sullivan, Waltham, Winter Harbor and Trenton. She lives in Ellsworth with her husband and baby boy who was joyously welcomed in June 2020. Feel free to send tips and story ideas to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *