Community Health Options opens for expanded enrollment 

BAR HARBOR – Lewiston-based Community Health Options (Health Options) is ready to respond to President Biden’s executive order to reopen the Affordable Care Act’s federal insurance marketplaces from Feb. 15 through May 15.

“This reopening is a significant move that will triple the access time for people to sign up for health insurance in 2021, which is more vital than ever, given the country’s historically high unemployment rate and the amount of healthcare needs brought on by COVID-19,” said Kevin Lewis, president and CEO of Health Options.

Health Options was incorporated in 2011 as a response to an Affordable Care Act (ACA) loan program that encouraged nonprofit insurance cooperatives to form and provide competition to legacy insurance companies. This move increased choice for consumers, especially in underserved communities in rural areas like Maine, and was integral to increasing access to affordable, high-quality health insurance benefits. Health Options has participated in the Marketplace from its inception and has been the only carrier in the state to participate every year.

According to Kaiser Family Foundation, Maine has 63,500 uninsured people who are Marketplace eligible, and 45 percent (29,000) are eligible to receive partial subsidies, bringing health insurance within reach for many who do not have it.

