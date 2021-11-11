Child vaccinations begin as school outbreaks continue 

BAR HARBOR — Since the emergency authorization granted by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Oct. 29 and the recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Nov. 2, children ages 5 and older in Maine can now start receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Portland Press Herald reported Nov. 9 that since the CDC’s recommendation, 2,018 elementary schoolchildren in the state have received their shots, with most of those children receiving their first dose in the two-dose series.

According to the FDA, the vaccine is administered to children ages 5 to 11 in a two-dose series, three weeks apart. The dose is 10 micrograms, lower than the 30 micrograms given to individuals ages 12 years and older.

Listed on Maine.gov, vaccination sites in Hancock County include the Ellsworth Walmart, Ellsworth Hannaford, Walgreens in Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Bucksport and Ellsworth, Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast hospitals, Mount Desert Island Hospital (with locations in Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor and Trenton) and Bucksport Regional Health Center.

Most of those sites require scheduling appointments on their websites.

Patients may also contact their health-care providers to schedule a vaccine, Maine.gov reports.

The emergency authorization of the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 comes as schools in Hancock County and across the state face shutdowns and student and staff quarantines due to the coronavirus.

According to a Nov. 8 letter from Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24) Superintendent Michael Eastman, six individuals from the Mountain View School in Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19, leading to 37 people in quarantine.

Ellsworth School Department Superintendent Dan Higgins reported Nov. 8 that students in grades pre-K through 8 would not have in-person or remote learning on Nov. 9.

That news came after the confirmation of 11 positive test results from individuals associated with Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School.

Last week on Mount Desert Island, cases were detected in six of the nine schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System (MDIRSS). Tremont Consolidated School was closed to students until Nov. 8.

MDIRSS Superintendent Marc Gousse said that the school district is working with Mount Desert Island Hospital to schedule vaccine clinics.

Statewide over the past 30 days, the Maine DOE is reporting 3,308 total cases of COVID-19 and 161 schools with “outbreak status.” According to the department’s website, “an outbreak investigation is opened by Maine CDC after detecting three or more epidemiologically linked, confirmed cases among different households during a 14-day period.”

Hancock County outbreak sites listed in the data include Blue Hill Consolidated School with six cases, Bucksport High School with seven cases, Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School with 33 cases, Ellsworth High School with five cases, Mountain View School with 10 cases, Sedgwick Elementary School with 10 cases and Trenton Elementary School with 17 cases.

Last week, Governor Janet Mills, Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah issued a statement celebrating federal approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

“The U.S. CDC’s recommendation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is the result of a thorough scientific review,” Shah said. “This vaccine is safe, free and will protect the health and lives of Maine children. I urge parents to talk to their child’s pediatrician to learn more, explore appointments at their local pharmacy and connect with their school community about the benefits of vaccination.”