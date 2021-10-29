Bar Habor Regency hosts vaccine booster clinic Nov. 6 

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital will be offering a vaccine booster clinic in the lobby of the Bar Harbor Regency on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses will be available.

For those vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, six months or more must have passed since the initial series to be eligible for a booster. Boosters are now recommended for everyone 18 and older at least two months after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Oct. 21 that booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been authorized for use and will soon be available for eligible individuals. Pfizer vaccine booster doses have been authorized since September and more than 70,000 have already been administered in Maine.

Third doses are also available for select individuals with certain immunocompromising conditions, as recommended by the CDC. While booster shots are intended for those whose immune response may have lessened over time, a third dose might be offered to those who may not have had a strong enough immune response from the first two doses due to certain conditions. People who have questions should consult their health care provider.

Eligible individuals will be able to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. The new CDC recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Visit mdihospital.org/covid-19-vaccine to view and book open appointments.