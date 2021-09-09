Bank pledges $60K to MDI Hospital’s Fixed-Place MRI Campaign 

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has pledged $60,000 to support Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Fixed-Place MRI Campaign, which will fund the hospital’s first-ever fixed-place magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The campaign is also funding the construction of an addition to the hospital to house the new MRI system.

“Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has called Mount Desert Island home for more than 130 years, and we believe that a caring community is one where neighbors look out for each other,” said Curtis C. Simard, the bank’s president and CEO.

For the past two decades, MDI Hospital has used a leased, mobile MRI trailer in the parking lot to provide MRI services to island residents and visitors. The MRI system inside the trailer is compact to fit the space, which made it difficult to accommodate larger patients or patients suffering from claustrophobia. Transporting patients, especially elderly patients, to and from the hospital to the MRI trailer also proved challenging.

The money raised by the Fixed-Place MRI Campaign replaces the mobile setup with a Philips Ingenia Ambition MRI system that is housed within the hospital’s new construction. The new system is a “wide-bore” 70-inch scanner that provides more room for scanning patients. The new system is also more technologically advanced than the mobile setup and will deliver shorter scan times and better image quality. In addition, the Philips MRI system gives MDI Hospital new diagnostic capabilities including scans including prostrate, TMJ, pelvis and abdomen.

“Taking care of our community and providing access to innovative care close to home is always our focus,” said Christina J. Maguire, president and CEO of the hospital.