As Maine hospitals near ICU bed capacity, MDI Hospital releases statement 

BAR HARBOR — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Maine hospitals are nearly full across the state and health system leaders are calling on Maine communities to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Mount Desert Island, too, has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, with more than a dozen positive cases at MDI Hospital this week, prompting the following statement to be released by Chrissi Maguire, president/CEO, MDI Hospital; J.R. Krevans, Jr., M.D., chair, Infection Control, MDI Hospital; and Stuart Davidson, M.D., chief medical officer:

A joint press conference of four major Maine health systems last Thursday sounded the alarm that Maine hospitals are nearing ICU bed capacity. Leaders from MaineHealth, Northern Light Health, Central Maine Healthcare and Maine General Health attended the press conference to urge Maine people to get vaccinated if they have not done so already, wear masks when indoors and be cautious about indoor gatherings.

As hospitalizations increased across our state, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, tweeted statistics Thursday afternoon. “Stat(s) of the day: there are 133 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Maine right now. Fifty-nine are in the ICU and 27 on ventilators,” said Shah, in a tweet on Thursday. “Of the 332 total ICU beds in Maine, only 34 are available. Yesterday, there were 39 available beds. And on Tuesday, there were 52.”

With cases and hospitalizations on the rise, MDI Hospital calls on our dedicated community and business partners to rise to the occasion once again by reinforcing the critical protection measures of vaccination, masking and distancing. We urge all area businesses to reinforce vaccination, masking, distancing, hand hygiene for all customers and staff and to display posters and signage on effective mitigation strategies and to implement masking immediately for all workforce and visitors.

Mount Desert Island has done an amazing job of managing COVID-19 through community cooperation and collaborative partnerships, and we need to call on our dedicated community members and business partners once again to reinforce our best mitigation strategies – vaccination, masking, distancing and avoiding large gatherings and crowded situations. We know these safe, effective strategies work, and we know that together we can begin to reverse this troubling trend for our region.

Visit mdihospital.org or the Maine CDC website for additional information on prevention and mitigation information at maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.