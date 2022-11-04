Health insurance open enrollment has begun

AUGUSTA — Mainers can now visit CoverME.gov, Maine’s health insurance marketplace, to shop for and select health insurance plans for 2023 during the open enrollment period that kicked off Nov. 1.

At CoverME.gov, Maine people can compare private plans, apply for financial assistance and enroll in a 2023 health plan. Health plans offered on CoverME.gov protect consumers if they have an accident or major illness and fully pay for preventive screenings. This year, Maine people can take advantage of additional federal financial assistance that makes insurance more affordable.

“Having health insurance saves lives. That’s why since my first day in office, I have fought to make health care more accessible and more affordable for all Maine people,” said Governor Janet Mills. “On CoverME.gov, Maine people can get the health insurance they need to see a doctor, afford medications and receive preventive care, keeping them and their families healthy. I encourage everyone in our state who needs health insurance to visit the site today to see what options are available to you.”

In 2022, more than 80 percent of people shopping at CoverME.gov qualified for help paying for health insurance. In 2023, thanks to the three-year extension of additional assistance provided by the American Rescue Plan, nationwide, 13 million Americans will save an average of $800 per year on their health insurance, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Four out of five customers will be able to find a plan for $10 or less after subsidies.

In addition, a new federal rule fixing the so-called “family glitch” means that more family members of Maine workers offered unaffordable job-based insurance will be eligible for financial assistance through CoverME.gov in 2023. Even those who were ineligible in the past should check out CoverME.gov to see what assistance may be available in the upcoming year.

Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15, 2023.

This year, CoverME.gov will offer individual plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Taro Health. Help is available for consumers looking to find the plan that meets their needs and budget. Visit www.coverme.gov/localhelp or call (866) 636-0355.