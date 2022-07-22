Head of Hospice Volunteers plans to retire

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County will be under new leadership this fall.

Executive Director Jody Wolford-Tucker has announced her plans to retire in November. After 16 years at the helm, Wolford-Tucker has seen the organization through much growth and many changes.

“My 16 years serving as executive director of Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County have been so rich – rich with the most important stuff of life – connection, presence, commitment to making others’ lives a little easier and I am extremely grateful,” Wolford-Tucker said.

The organization’s board of directors has begun a planning process for hiring the next executive director.

“One of the things that I am most grateful for,” said Wolford-Tucker, “is the strength of relationships that HVHC shares with so many community colleagues and supporters, as well as our amazing volunteers. These connections and community support are what allows the hospice volunteer magic to happen.”