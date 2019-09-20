Hazardous waste collection Sept. 28

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Disposal District will hold its annual household hazardous waste and universal waste disposal day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 in the back parking lot at Mount Desert Island High School.

Household hazardous waste includes paint, automotive fluids and oven cleaners. Universal waste includes TVs, computers, monitors and printers.

Complete information about the waste collection event, including who is eligible to participate and how to register, may be found at acadiadisposal.org.