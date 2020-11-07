Hazardous waste collection numbers up

BAR HARBOR — Residents of nine area towns dropped off 20 percent more household hazardous waste (HHW) during Acadia Disposal District’s annual collection in late September than they did last year.

HHW includes oil, antifreeze, transmission and brake fluids, oil-based paint, paint thinner and remover, adhesives, solvents, oven and drain cleaners, pesticides, herbicides and fungicides.

The total amount collected this year was 824 units, with one unit equaling about five gallons or 20 pounds. That means approximately 4,120 gallons or 16,480 pounds of HHW were dropped off at the collection site in a parking lot at Mount Desert Island High School on one day.

Residents of Mount Desert led the way, dropping off 231 units of HHW; that was 100 more units than last year.

Tremont, Trenton, Swan’s Island and Lamoine saw smaller but still significant increases. Southwest Harbor’s total was the same as last year: 106 units of HHW.

Bar Harbor’s total was down three units to 212. Cranberry Isles’ was down five units to 87. Frenchboro residents dropped off 27 units of HHW last year, but none this year.

Acadia Disposal District pays companies that specialize in HHW disposal to take the materials that residents drop off. Towns whose residents participate then reimburse the district for their share of the cost.