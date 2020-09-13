Harvest Truck Campaign a success 

ELLSWORTH—This summer, Healthy Acadia has been fundraising to purchase a Harvest Truck that will help them bring more local produce to food pantries across the Downeast region and to feed more families in need. They have just announced that, thanks to community, business and foundation contributions, they have exceeded their campaign goal, and have just purchased a 2019 Ford transit van. The van will be used by their Downeast Gleaning Initiative to take surplus produce from area farms and deliver it to community members who are experiencing challenging financial times.

This vehicle purchase and the funds raised above the campaign goal mean that the Downeast Gleaning Initiative will not only address the projected 44 percent increase in food insecurity in the region this year, but will also be equipped to keep the van on the road for many years and miles.

“We work with Healthy Acadia’s Gleaning Initiative year–round,” commented Anna Davis, co-manager of Beech Hill Farm in Mount Desert, about a month ago, while Healthy Acadia was in the middle of fundraising. “The gleaners come to the farm and harvest or collect surplus food…and distribute it to food insecure residents of the island and surrounding areas. A dedicated vehicle for the Gleaning Initiative would greatly increase their capacity in how much they can take and where they can distribute and who they can distribute to.”

To learn more or to make a contribution, visit firstgiving.com/event/healthyacadia/Harvest-Truck-Campaign, contact Shoshona Smith at [email protected] or call (207) 667-7171.