Harvest celebration set

TREMONT — Members of the Tremont Community Garden are celebrating their bounty this Saturday, Oct. 13, with a fall celebration from 3-5 p.m. at the Kelley Farm on Tremont Road.

Maine Coast Heritage Trust is the host of the event. There will be locally-sourced harvest stew and homemade bread to eat along with music by Brian Kupiec and Bill Haynes. Cider pressing and lawn games on the 10-acre preserve will also be available.

Volunteers and MCHT staff will be on hand to answer questions about the community garden and the preserve.

This event is open to the public. Rain date is Oct. 14 at the same time. Visit www.mcht.org/fall-celebration or call 244-5100.