Harper to speak about Medicare

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Carroll Harper will make another presentation about the ins and outs of Medicare at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m.

This seminar is for anyone turning 65 or anyone who is older and has questions about Medicare benefits and enrollment eligibility.

Audience members will learn about the changes coming under the Medicare Improvement Act of 2015 and how it may affect them in 2020; learn about Maine’s continuity law and what can and can’t be done when changing plans; learn the two ways in which Medicare benefits can be received and what one needs to know to make a decision; learn whether they qualify for extra help or what affect IRMA (income related monthly adjustment) has on high-income earners.

The president of Carroll Harper and Associates, Harper has over four decades of experience and has assisted thousands with their long-term care and Medicare Insurance concerns. He has written numerous local, state, regional and national articles, text books and continuing education courses on the topic of senior planning. He currently writes a quarterly publication called “The Age Wave,” which is distributed to brokers, attorneys, bankers and other financial planners. He continues to work through the legislative process to enhance consumer protection on both Medicare and long-term care insurance issues. His most recent work on the long-term care insurance claims standards model is a first in the industry.

Seats are limited. Preregistration is required. Call the library at 244-7065.