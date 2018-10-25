Harbor House gets haunted

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Harbor House is hosting a Halloween celebration on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

The Underground will be set up as a haunted house of sorts, but the theme of the fright flight will be revealed at the event. Entrance is through the elevator at Harbor House. After a walk through the haunted Underground, participants can return inside to enjoy festivities on the top floor.

Weather permitting, there will be hayrides through the Pemetic Elementary School fields from 6-8 p.m.

Games, snacks, prizes, face painting and other ghoulish fun will take place on the top floor of Harbor House. Costumes are encouraged.

Admission is a $5 suggested donation per family.