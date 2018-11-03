Harbor Committee expanded

BAR HARBOR — The town’s harbor committee was expanded from seven to eleven members by unanimous vote of the town council earlier this month.

The change was made via an amendment to the town’s harbor ordinance. The amendment not only expanded the committee, it also gave the committee the additional duty of preparing plans for a multi-use waterfront facility at the ferry terminal at 121 Eden Street.

Before voting on the ordinance change at the Oct. 16 meeting, councilors held a public hearing at which one resident spoke up. Carol Chapell, who last month presented a petition asking councilors to slow down and “take enough time to fully evaluate all [potential] uses” of the ferry terminal, spoke in favor of expanding the committee.

“I think this is a very good step to pull more people into the process,” Chappell said. “A public evaluation process, where we can really balance different options, will be important as we go forward with what the harbor committee does.”

Councilor Matthew Hochman said the harbor committee had failed to reach a quorum in each of its last few meetings.

“If you’re going to volunteer for this board, especially the expanded board that’s going to have some expanded duties, just be aware that there is a time commitment to it,” he said. “[It’s] very important that you try to be there for these meetings because there is a lot of very, very important work to do.”

The ordinance change is set to take effect Nov. 16, 30 days after it was adopted.

Anyone wishing to serve on a board or committee in Bar Harbor may fill out an application in the town clerk’s office.