Hansen’s looking to add ice cream

TREMONT—Hansen’s Outpost is looking to add a dairy bar and take out in a building across the parking lot from the store, but proper Planning Board procedure may prevent it from opening this season.

Hansen went before the town’s Planning Board on Tuesday night to see if there needed to be a site plan at the 800-square-foot building or if the new location could be considered an extension of the existing business. Hansen’s Outpost offers pizza and sub sandwiches for take out. Members of the board met in the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room and members of the public could tune in via Zoom teleconference.

“It’s similar to what we’re doing at the store,” Hansen said to the board. “We have five acres of planned parking lot.”

Planning Board Chairman Mark Good expressed concern about septic on the property, water supply and traffic circulation, noting an installation of a boundary may be necessary. Other members of the board discussed the impact of increased traffic at the location. Under construction at this time, the building is located across the street from the entrance to the Town Office.

“It would still be a similar use as the store,” said Brett Witham, another member of the Planning Board. “At some point you’re going to have a huge impact there.”

In addition to ice cream, Hansen plans to offer lobster, burgers and hot dogs with seating outside the building. It will be open during the summer season only.

“We’d like to get it open this summer,” he told the board.

Members of the Planning Board voted unanimously that the location did require a site visit and would not be considered similar to the existing business. After town officials explained the procedure and required timeline of finding the application complete, setting a public hearing and then approving the application for a permit, mid- to late–August was the soonest it could expect to open.

“It would probably make it so we couldn’t open,” said Hansen. “You mentioned traffic… but we do want commerce in Tremont, not in Southwest Harbor.”

Since the Tuesday night meeting was the first of the new fiscal year, members of the board voted in officials. Mark Good will remain as chairman of the board and Lawson Wulsin was voted in as the vice chairman.