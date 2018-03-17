Hannaford remodeling underway

BAR HARBOR — Hannaford Supermarket at 86 Cottage St. is undergoing a front-end remodel to accommodate two self-checkout registers, according to store Manager Nick Bartlett.

The work will eliminate one existing register and downsize the customer service kiosk to only one counter, rather than the usual kiosk.

The changes were made to get customers through the checkout process as quickly as possible, especially during the peak season, according to Bartlett.

Bartlett said the remodel will be done by the end of next week.