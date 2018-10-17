Hancock County Jail log Oct. 5-15

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Oct. 5 and 15:

Jonathan E. Kidder, 32, Sullivan, seven days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Thomas O. Alley, 55, Bar Harbor, protection order violation.

Anderson J. Harewood, 47, Schenectady, N.Y., aggravated drug trafficking.

Joseph M. Bradley, 35, Clifton, five days for violating conditions of release.

David E. Joyce Jr., 44, Deer Isle, aggravated drug trafficking.

Brittany M. Carter, 31, Tremont, eight counts of failure to appear.

Nicholas E. Beal, 26, Ellsworth, disorderly conduct.

David E. Churchill, 34, Newburgh, failure to appear.

Tod M. Nischan, 41, Gouldsboro, 48 hours for OUI.

Misty A. Walker, 53, Gouldsboro, failure to appear.

Jeremy J. Holmes, 22, Gouldsboro, failure to appear.

Matthew D. Bickford, 37, Winter Harbor, three counts failure to appear.

Conor F. Walsh, 37, Carlisle, Mass., OUI.

Harry S. Reed, 35, Oxford, violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct, aggravated criminal mischief and OUI.

Luis Torres, 30, Stonington, OUI.

Jason A. Locke, 36, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release, unlawful drug trafficking.

Andrew R. Semple, 32, Bucksport, disorderly conduct.

Richard A. Gramolini, 49, Hancock, domestic violence assault.

Mark A. Correia, 53, Waltham, violating conditions of release.

Dannine M. Pantaleo, 39, Orlando, Fla., OUI.

Keyana L. Uter, 20, Stonington, failure to appear.

Michael G. Sklar, 75, Dunwoody, Ga., criminal threatening.

Christopher R. Ryder, 29, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Amanda M. O’Rourke, 36, Glen Cove, violating conditions of release and assault.

Malcolm W. Higgins, 62, Lamoine, assault.

Michael A. Higgins, 59, Lamoine, assault.

James W. Innes, 24, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release.

Jacob J. Bright, 21, Ellsworth, OUI.

Robert W. Jackson, 27, Bar Harbor, domestic violence assault and assault.

Sarah E. Carter, 37, Machias, hold for Washington County.

Catherine F. Ryan, 58, Ellsworth, OUI.

Matthew S. Gauthier, 46, Ellsworth, two days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

David S. McAfee, 59, Bucksport, failure to appear.

Cory J. McMillan, 24, Lamoine, failure to appear.

Jamie L. Brown, 38, Sullivan, failure to appear.

Ronald G. Brown, 62, Sullivan, failure to appear.

Brent P. Baron, 42, Dedham, two days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jeremy I.M. Kane, 31, Franklin, unlawful drug possession, OUI, operating after suspension.

Matthew V. Leise, 40, Sullivan, violating conditions of release and probation violation.