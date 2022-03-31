Hancock County Food Drive starts April 2 

ELLSWORTH — The 11th Annual Hancock County Food Drive will kick off with a county-wide food collection and fundraising event on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Keep an eye out for food drive volunteers, dressed in fruit and vegetable costumes, who will be stationed outside 10 grocery stores across the county to collect food donations, raise funds and rally excitement for the drive, which runs through April 30.

The Hancock County Food Drive is an annual collaborative campaign that raises funds and food donations for local food pantries, meal sites and school backpack programs. In 2021, the 19 partner organizations collaborated to raise $37,574 and 4,500 food item donations, equaling a total of 116,472 meals for Hancock County residents. This year, drive partners aim to raise $40,000 during the month-long campaign.

In addition to the kick-off event on April 2, the food drive is hosting the Read-a-Thon, a fundraising challenge for K-8 readers to secure pledges for each page read during the month, and the Miles for Meals challenge for walkers, runners and hikers of all ages and abilities to raise funds for each mile covered from April 16-24. Additionally, community members are encouraged to participate through hosting their own event that aligns with their interests and skills, which can be registered through the website, in addition to donation and participation links.

With the help of the Maine Community Foundation, Tradewinds of Blue Hill and MDI Hospital, the food drive has already raised $21,500 and is more than halfway to its goal.

For more information about these events and how to contribute, visit www.hcfooddrive.org or contact Rachel Emus at [email protected]