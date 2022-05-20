Hancock becomes latest town to oppose salmon farm 

HANCOCK — Hancock residents voted unanimously at their annual town meeting last week to intervene in permitting against the now-stalled industrial salmon farm proposed for Frenchman Bay should the project come back before state regulators.

The meeting was held on May 10, and all those voting agreed by a voice vote to oppose the salmon farm. Earlier this year, the five members of the Hancock Select Board sent a letter to Gov. Janet Mills stating their opposition to the project.

Hancock joins Bar Harbor, Sorrento, Lamoine and Mount Desert in expressing opposition to the proposal, which would place 30 fish pens in the bay adjacent to Acadia National Park. The project is now on hold after the Norwegian-backed developer, American Aquafarms, failed to come up with a satisfactory source of fish eggs, a key requirement to obtain an aquaculture lease from the Maine Department of Marine Resources.