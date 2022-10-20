Hammond Lumber replaces school’s stolen tools 

TREMONT — The Bar Harbor branch of Hammond Lumber has donated a set of woodshop tools to the Tremont Consolidated School to replace the ones that were stolen from them last month.

Tremont Principal Jandrea True spoke about the donation at the School Committee meeting on Oct. 13, expressing the school’s gratitude for Hammond Lumber’s generosity.

“I do want to actually give a shout out to Hammond Lumber,” said True. “They replaced all of the tools that were stolen for us, and then some, actually.”

Mike McGowan, manager of the Bar Harbor branch of Hammond Lumber, spoke to the Islander about working with the school. The issue of the stolen tools came to the attention of the company through an employee who has a connection to the school.

“Jeff Lawson works here, his wife works at the school,” said McGowan. “He mentioned that they had lost their tools to theft.”

Hammond Lumber often works with schools in the community and offered to help out the students in the woodshop program.

“We love to help students, especially local students,” McGowan said. “We just offered to replace the tools, no charge.”

The tools included a drill and new sets of bits, as well as various saws for students in the woodshop program to use.

Principal True also mentioned that Hammond Lumber’s involvement with the program would continue beyond the donation and that the woodshop students have been invited to visit the Hammond Lumber facilities.

“Through that connection and having that delivery of tools dropped off, the Options Program will be taking a trip before too long over to the Hammond Lumber facility to be able to meet with some of the people there and learn a little bit more about woodshops and all of the different trades,” said True.

McGowan said that this would be a field trip where students can see how things work at the facility and learn about the lumber trade if they are interested in it. This is an activity that they have done with other school programs, where students can shadow Hammond employees while they work.

“We’ve done that in the past with other schools,” said McGowan. “Take them around the store almost as if they were like a new employee.”

Tremont students are now able to continue learning woodworking with their new tools and will even be able to experience the trade in the real world.

“Huge shout out to them because they’re gonna continue to support us,” said Principal True.